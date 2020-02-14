Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case

Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case

Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case

Politico reports a judge has reportedly ordered Hillary Clinton to sit for a deposition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal judge orders Hillary Clinton deposition to address private emails: 'Still more to learn'

A federal judge Monday granted a request from conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch to have...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rolebu1

Robert Burns RT @JamonLorenzo: America is coming for you #CrookedHillary! Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case -… 4 hours ago

fire_roasted

Fire roasted eggs The storm is coming for you Killary!! Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case -… https://t.co/WF27HWZVZG 8 hours ago

JamonLorenzo

Lorenzo Jamon America is coming for you #CrookedHillary! Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email… https://t.co/VIzr3OuVb7 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge [Video]Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared President Donald Trump to a fascist. This comes after Trump attacked a federal judge on Twitter over Roger Stone’s criminal sentencing. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.