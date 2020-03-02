Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's EVERYWHERE! Glitter explosion on the toy isle in Virginia store

It's EVERYWHERE! Glitter explosion on the toy isle in Virginia store

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
It's EVERYWHERE! Glitter explosion on the toy isle in Virginia store

It's EVERYWHERE! Glitter explosion on the toy isle in Virginia store

A young man swings a squishy toy between his legs at a store in Mechanicsville, Virginia on February 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It's EVERYWHERE! Glitter explosion on the toy isle in Virginia store

A young man swings a squishy toy between his legs at a store in Mechanicsville, Virginia on February 5.

After a few times of hitting it on his back, the toy busts open and his back is covered with glitter.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.