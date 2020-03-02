Global  

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter.

Ovation TV, Twitter In addition to hosting 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Lipton was also the creator and an executive producer.

Originally airing on Bravo, 240 episodes of the show spanned more than 20 years.

He retired from the show in 2018.

For every episode, Lipton interviewed an accomplished actor, writer or director, probing into their craft in front of a crowd of acting students.

Lipton was nominated for an Emmy 18 times, winning in 2013.

Lipton was himself an actor, studying with Stella Adler and appearing on Broadway.

More recent television credits include 'Arrested Development' and 'The Simpsons.'

Lipton is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kedakai Turner.
