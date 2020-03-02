Global  

Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

Natalie Brand reports on latest campaign developments one day before Super Tuesday (3-2-2020)
Klobuchar ends Democratic presidential bid, set to endorse Biden

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and will...
Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden in Democratic Super Tuesday primaries

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday will become the third 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in...
Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night [Video]Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night

Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some fresh support to his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar [Video]Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender..

