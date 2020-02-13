Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 11:10s - Published < > Embed
LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jackie Lacey, George Gascón, Rachel Rossi Vie For LA County District Attorney Seat [Video]Jackie Lacey, George Gascón, Rachel Rossi Vie For LA County District Attorney Seat

In the race are incumbent District Attorney Jackie Lacey, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and former federal public defender Rachel Rossi.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:05Published

LA County DA Jackie Lacey Files Motion To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions [Video]LA County DA Jackie Lacey Files Motion To Dismiss Nearly 66K Marijuana Convictions

In a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.