James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93
James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 Ovation TV confirmed the news
of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter.
Ovation TV, Twitter In addition to hosting
'Inside the Actors Studio,' Lipton
was also the creator and an executive producer.
Originally airing on Bravo,
240 episodes of the show spanned
more than 20 years.
He retired from the show in 2018.
For every episode,
Lipton interviewed
an accomplished actor,
writer or director, probing into their craft in front
of a crowd of acting students.
Lipton was nominated for
an Emmy 18 times, winning in 2013.
Lipton was himself an actor,
studying with Stella Adler and appearing on Broadway.
More recent television credits
include 'Arrested Development' and 'The Simpsons.'
Lipton is survived by his wife
of nearly 50 years, Kedakai Turner.