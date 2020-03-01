Coronavirus Fears Send Consumer Demand For Hand Sanitizer Up 1,400% 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:35s - Published Coronavirus Fears Send Consumer Demand For Hand Sanitizer Up 1,400% Makers of household cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers are ramping up production due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Curtis Silva reports.

