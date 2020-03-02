Global  

Read Across America Day on Dr. Seuss Birthday

The Top Selling Dr. Seuss Book Of All Time Isn't What You Think It Is

National Read Across America Day is here! The fun holiday, which encourages children and adults to...
Just Jared - Published

It's Dr. Seuss' birthday! 13 life lessons from Dr. Seuss

March 2 is National Read Across America Day — also known as Dr. Seuss' birthday.
USATODAY.com - Published


wjxt4

News4JAX RT @RCSA_Go_Rockets: Today is Dr. Seuss's Birthday, which means it's Read Across America Day! All of our elementary schools will be celebra… 2 seconds ago

jengill0620

Jennifer Gill Read Across America Day with The Mixed-Up World of Dr. Seuss. @McInnisElem We had so much fun today and can’t wait… https://t.co/eGDBI53zZW 3 seconds ago

EyalKaczur

Eyal K Honoring Dr Seuss-National Read Across America Day at Raye-Allen Elem. Thanks ⁦@UWCT@TempleISD⁩,Fran Smetana,your… https://t.co/WOsXoV2rjI 5 seconds ago

peoplesbankms

Peoples Bank Peoples Bank Lender, Julian Harper, enjoyed participating in Read Across America Day at Magee Elementary. Julian re… https://t.co/kgfRGKmcmF 33 seconds ago

JaredDastrupDDS

Jared Dastrup DDS #DidYouKnow Today, March 2nd, is Dr. Seuss Day aka National Read Across America Day 📚 . #ColoradoSpringsDentist… https://t.co/D6yVy6KO8B 1 minute ago

WaxahachieISD

Waxahachie ISD Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss🎂 It's National Read Across America Day, and the child nutrition department went all out… https://t.co/WywQjFE2Jk 2 minutes ago

AWElearning

AWE Learning Happy Read Across America Day! Use this freebie to draw your favorite Dr. Seuss book! https://t.co/oYIgHQk8lJ… https://t.co/h8FvHiLuzX 2 minutes ago

Cliftonschool8

Clifton School 8 Ms. Houston’s Second Grade class enjoyed our first day of Read Across America week! As you can see each one has a f… https://t.co/n0mcgua6Wd 2 minutes ago


This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born [Video]This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA. Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at Dartmouth..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

National Read Across America Day [Video]National Read Across America Day

Today marks the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. It's also known as National Read Across America Day, a day to celebrate and encourage reading. But millions of American children are..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

