Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb.

A public safety source said the photos showed the helicopter crash scene and victims' remains, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The L.A.

Sheriff's Department ordered deputies to delete any photos of the helicopter crash scene after a citizen complained that a deputy was showing the gruesome images at a local bar, according to the newspaper report.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the allegations.

On Jan.

26, the day of the crash where Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed, Vanessa Bryant "requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers." Gary Robb, via statement Gary Robb, via statement