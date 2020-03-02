Contrarian case for buying China stocks: strategist

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:37s - Published < > Embed
China has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, but it has the capacity to further stimulate its economy, and stocks are cheap, says Richard Bernstein Advisors CIO Dan Suzuki.
