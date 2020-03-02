Full news conference: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in murder charge in boy's disappearance

Global  

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to announce that Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, had been arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection with the boy's disappearance.
Mother of Gannon Stauch gives emotional statement after stepmom arrested on suspicion of murder [Video]Mother of Gannon Stauch gives emotional statement after stepmom arrested on suspicion of murder

Landen Hiott, the mother of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, thanked the community for its outpouring of support during a news conference in which authorities announced the boy's stepmother had been..

Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy [Video]Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy

Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, according to Cynthia Coffman, a spokesperson for the family.

