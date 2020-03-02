Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to publicly slam her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Megan, the dispute between 1501 and her management, Roc Nation, is due to Megan wanting to renegotiate her contract with 1501.

She initially thought the process would be simple as she thought of them as “family.” However, that wasn’t the case, as her request to renegotiate with the indie label was met with a hold being placed on her new music.

Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Complex' Megan warned others against making the same mistakes.

Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Complex' 1501 Certified Entertainment has yet to respond to Megan’s accusations.
