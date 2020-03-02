Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music
took to Instagram Live to
publicly slam her record label,
1501 Certified Entertainment.
According to Megan, the dispute between 1501
and her management, Roc Nation, is due to Megan
wanting to renegotiate her contract with 1501.
She initially thought
the process would be
simple as she thought
of them as “family.” However, that wasn’t the case, as her request
to renegotiate with the indie label was met with
a hold being placed on her new music.
Megan Thee Stallion,
via 'Complex' Megan warned others against
making the same mistakes.
Megan Thee Stallion,
via 'Complex' 1501 Certified Entertainment has
yet to respond to Megan’s accusations.