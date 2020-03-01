Global  

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Letdown by Oscars Snub for 'Hustlers' The actress and singer made the reveal to Oprah Winfrey, while appearing at the 'Oprah 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.'

Lopez earned acclaim for her part in the black comedy movie, but did not secure an acting nomination.

Jennifer Lopez, via 'Oprah 2020 Vision' Jennifer Lopez, via 'Oprah 2020 Vision' Lopez explained she didn't need the nomination to make herself feel validated.

Especially after 'Hustlers' did well at the box office and that she was about to perform at the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez, via' Oprah 2020 Vision'
