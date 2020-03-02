Global  

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 6

Health officials in Washington state said Monday that four more people have died of the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to six.
Coronavirus: US death toll rises to five as Washington state reports more cases

Three more people have died following a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, raising the US...
Independent - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNew Zealand HeraldReutersZee News


Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

Washington reports second coronavirus death in USWashington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNPR



Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus [Video]Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

US ramps up virus response, second death reported [Video]US ramps up virus response, second death reported

Washington state reported the second death from the coronavirus in the United States, just as President Trump and his administration are ramping up their response to the outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

