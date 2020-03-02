The Stone Soup Company fills up cups for the homeless in Hillsborough County 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:51s - Published The Stone Soup Company fills up cups for the homeless in Hillsborough County Every Sunday, hundreds of people come to United Methodist Church in Hyde Park for a warm meal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this