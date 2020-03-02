Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: NYC’s First Coronavirus Patient Is Health Worker

Cuomo: NYC’s First Coronavirus Patient Is Health Worker

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: NYC’s First Coronavirus Patient Is Health WorkerCuomo: NYC’s First Coronavirus Patient Is Health Worker
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnpea92147563

john peace RT @iVoteAmerica: New York City's first coronavirus patient is a health care worker, Cuomo says https://t.co/cjGIB7t84Q via @nypost 3 minutes ago

Sam74597644

Make America Godly Again⭐⭐⭐ RT @EpochTimes: “We will have community spread,” Cuomo told reporters. @NYGovCuomo announced the state’s 1st #COVID19 #Coronavirus case is… 9 minutes ago

BaileyPittipat

karen munro RT @dallasrbaird: New York City's first coronavirus patient is a health care worker, Cuomo says https://t.co/8eiVgjd0tC via @nypost 15 minutes ago

WHollywoodUSMC

ajarhead @Nancy_Crouse We got our first confirmed case last night.....not sure which borough https://t.co/5d1PrTlZrn 16 minutes ago

tweetlyhowled

Ryu Cuomo and Hizzoner are so confident it gives you the shivers when you know math. Let's see about this best healthca… https://t.co/YsRsacALal 18 minutes ago

JDLaw15

JDLaw RT @nytimes: A day after confirming New York City’s first coronavirus case, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the patient was in isolation and had not… 19 minutes ago

dallasrbaird

Dallas New York City's first coronavirus patient is a health care worker, Cuomo says https://t.co/8eiVgjd0tC via @nypost 22 minutes ago

sdgurl5

Yvonne 🛫 NYC for AB in 27 days 🎉 The coronavirus is in NY so plan accordingly, it’s a healthcare worker who lives in Manhattan https://t.co/HeIE3tGvzE 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case [Video]Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a female healthcare worker who traveled to Iran was the state’s first case of the coronavirus, and told reporters “out of an abundance of caution, we will be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient [Video]Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state's first confirmed coronavirus case.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 34:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.