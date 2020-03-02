Global  

This Season Of “Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa” Is On Fire

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Real estate agent Tarek El Moussa teases an upcoming disaster on the show and the lessons he’s learned so far.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
