ABC Unveils the Next 'Bachelorette' Star | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:11Published 3 hours ago The Rookie S02E13 Follow-Up Day The Rookie 2x13 "Follow-Up Day" Promo Trailer HD with guest star Pete Davidson - Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30Published 23 hours ago