Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Garth Brooks wore jersey supporting Bernie Sanders?

Garth Brooks wore jersey supporting Bernie Sanders?

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Garth Brooks wore jersey supporting Bernie Sanders?
Garth Brooks wore jersey supporting Bernie Sanders?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Guided_by_Sue

Lil Miss Guided 🇨🇦 @Lavadog93 Was he the same guy who lost it when he thought Garth Brooks wore a Bernie Sanders jersey? 😂 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.