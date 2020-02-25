Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down The so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.

