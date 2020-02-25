Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down

Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down

Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down

The so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

After 2 weeks of pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas is down

The nearly iconic Leaning Tower of Dallas has collapsed after two weeks of being whacked with a...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


'Leaning Tower of Dallas' remains standing after hundreds of wrecking ball blows

The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” – an 11-story building that went viral, and has been compared to...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarvestTexas

Harvest by Hillwood RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING - One of Dallas’ most Instagrammable spots is no more. https://t.co/QhO7XRoi0I 1 hour ago

AnniePotasznik

Annie Potasznik #BREAKING - One of Dallas’ most Instagrammable spots is no more. https://t.co/dp6uqDEC8H 3 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #BREAKING - One of Dallas’ most Instagrammable spots is no more. https://t.co/QhO7XRoi0I 3 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down https://t.co/IQ6JFxpRB8 #dallas 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: 'We. Took. Care. Of. It.' [Video]FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: "We. Took. Care. Of. It."

There was a little tongue-in-cheek fun on Tuesday as workers entered their second day of the slow-paced demolition of the building now known as the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:08Published

Wrecking Ball Questions & Jokes As Leaning Tower Of Dallas Demolition Continues [Video]Wrecking Ball Questions & Jokes As Leaning Tower Of Dallas Demolition Continues

Wrecking Ball Questions & Jokes As Leaning Tower Of Dallas Demolition Continues

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.