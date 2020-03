Coronavirus: who needs to get tested?

FROM THE CORONAVIRUS INWASHINGTON STATE.

THATBRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFDEATHS TO SIX IN THAT STAAND THE U.S. THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE SICK NATIONWIDE NOWSTANDS AT 91.

THAT'S ACCORDINTO THE ━━C.

THIS JOHNSHOPKINS MAP SHOWS WHERE THALL ARE HERE IN THE U.S. HEREIN MARYLAND━ THE RISK ISSTILL LOW.

IN ALL SIX PEOPLEHAVE BEEN TESTED.

FIVE WERENEGATIVE AND ONE IS STILLPENDING.

THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH TOLD WMA━2 NEWS ABBYISAACS WE WON'T KNOW THERESULTS OF THAT PENDING CASEFOR FEW DAYS.

SHE ALSO SPOKEWITH DOCTORS TO GET CLEARANSWERS ABOUT WHEN YOU SHOULDSEEK MEDICAL TREATMENT ANDWHAT YOU SHOUD DOPREVENTION IN THE MEANTIMMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SAY WEARE GOING TO START SEEING ALOT MORE PEOPLE GETTINGTESTED, BUT IT'S NOTNECESSARILY BECAUSE THEILLNESS IS SPREADING INMARYLAND.

IT'S IN PART BECAUSETHE CDC EXPANDED THE CRITERIAFOR WHO CAN GET TESTED..

SO WHO IS GETTINGTESTED?

THE CDC HAS LAID OUTSEVERAL GUIDELINES FOR TESTINGTHAT THE MARYLAND DEAPRTMENTOF HEALTH IS FOLLOWING..

ALLINCLUDE SIGNS OF THE SYMPTOMS.2:1━ 18 DR. MIMI NOVELLO, VPOF MEDICAL AFFAIRS AT MEDSTARFRANKLIN HOSPITAL fever, coughand shortness of breath arethe main sympotms. THE CDCSAYS PEOPLE WITH THOSESYMPTOMS, COUPLED WITH EITHERRECENT TRAVEL TO AFFECTEDAREAS, LIKE CHINA, IRAN, ITALYAND SOUTH KOREA... OR ANYPERSON WHO HAS HAD CLOSECONTACT WITH A CONFIRMCORONAVIRUS PATIENT..

SHOULDGET TESTED.

THE LAST CATEGORYOF PEOPLE DON'T NEED ANIDENTIFIED SOURCE OF EXPOSURE,BUT INSTEAD HAVE SEVERSYMPTOMS REQUIRINGHOSPITALIZATOIN AND THEYTESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE FLU.BECAUSE MARYLAND DOCTORS SAYIT'S MUCH MORE LIKELY THATSOMONE WITH SYMPTOMS HAS THEFLU, NOT CORONAVIRUS.

3:3━ 39at this point though in thiarea really influenza is thevirus of concern ehre.

45PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THE FLUIN MARYLAND SO FAR THISSEASON.

THE SYMPTOMS ARESIMILAR, BUT THE DIFFERENCEIS, THERE'S A VACCINE FOR THFLU... BUT NOT FOR CORONAVIR7:0━ 10 as we know there isno treatment for htis virus sopreventing it is the mostimportant peice.

AND THATPREVENTION WORKS FOR BOVIRUSES.... IT MEANS LESS HANDTO HAND CONTACT, ANPRACTICING GOOD HAND HYGIENE.4:5━ 18 good hand washing 20seconds with soapa dn water.liberally using handsanitizer.

