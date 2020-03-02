Global  

Frankfort's New Mayor Takes Office

Frankfort's New Mayor Takes Office
Judy Sheets is officially the Mayor of Frankfort as of Monday afternoon.
Frankfort's New Mayor Takes Office

This afternoon.

As we previously reported, sheets was elected to fill the position after chris mcbarnes annouced he would be stepping down as mayor.

Sheets served as clerk - treasurer since 2008.

She will be the second female mayor in frankfort's history.

During her time in office, sheets says she will work to continue frankfort's growth.

Another one of her main goals during her fit year is to improve communication with the public.

"i want the community to be a part of this.

I want them to feel like they are a part and that i am concered about them."

Sheets was sworn into office saturday.

Tonight's board of works meeting will be her first public meeting as mayor.

