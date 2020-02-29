Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus death in USA, Washington declares State of Emergency as Trump administration flounders with narrative control

(Natural News) The first U.S. death of the coronavirus is now confirmed in Washington State, and Gov....
NaturalNews.com - Published

First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state

Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentMediaiteRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldCBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise [Video]U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise

Six people in the Seattle area have died of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State [Video]Minnesota Health Officials Make Arrangements To Test For Coronavirus In State

There are no cases in Minnesota at this time, but state health officials say they're ready for it, Kate Raddatz reports (3:19). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.