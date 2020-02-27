Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps

Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps

Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps

The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus.

A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus kitchen cleaning at all schools for the next 30 days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps

ATTENTION IS ON THE SCHOOLS.FOLLOWING THE GOVERNORVISIT...THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCEDPROACTIVE STEPS - AS ITMONITORS FOR ANY POTENTIALCASES.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE IN LAKEWORTH...WITH WHAT THE DISTRIIS DOING.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT TELLINGPARENTS TODAY IT IS ACTIVELYCOMMUNICATING WITH THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND TCDC...AND IT HAS STARTEDDISTRICT WIDE CLEANINGINITIATIVE.

WE ALSO STOPPEDA LOCAL CHARTERSCHOOL...EDUCATING STUDENTSABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS.<



Recent related news from verified sources

Fairfield-Suisun school district advised to prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak

After a Solano County resident tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials told the...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lansing School District - 3/2/2020 [Video]Lansing School District - 3/2/2020

Lansing School District - 3/2/2020

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:00Published

School security in Florida includes a patchwork of tip lines, hotlines and apps [Video]School security in Florida includes a patchwork of tip lines, hotlines and apps

Florida schools are relying on a patchwork of anonymous reporting tools after our investigation found a new app to keep schools safe is failing to live up to some district expectations. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.