Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

On the eve of Super Tuesday, another Democrat has dropped out of the race, and this could mean good news for Joe Biden.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronewsNYTimes.combizjournalsJust JaredSydney Morning HeraldCBC.caHindu


Factbox: Five Democrats remain in fight for U.S. presidential nomination

The field of candidates seeking the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination dropped to five with...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Tuesday Shakeup As Buttigieg, Klobuchar Drop Out Of Race [Video]Super Tuesday Shakeup As Buttigieg, Klobuchar Drop Out Of Race

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar Drop Out Of Democratic Field Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar Drop Out Of Democratic Field Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.