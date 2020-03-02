Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Six people in the Seattle area have died due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Authorities across the United States are scrambling to prepare for more infections.

Reuter is reporting the main emphasis will be on increasing testing capacity.

Dr. Jeff Duchin is the health officer for the Seattle and King County Public Health agency.

Eight of the 14 total cases in his jurisdiction are linked to an outbreak at a nursing facility.