Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seattle > Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Six people in the Seattle area have died due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Authorities across the United States are scrambling to prepare for more infections.

Reuter is reporting the main emphasis will be on increasing testing capacity.

Dr. Jeff Duchin is the health officer for the Seattle and King County Public Health agency.

Eight of the 14 total cases in his jurisdiction are linked to an outbreak at a nursing facility.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus deaths rise to six in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing

Six people in the Seattle area have died of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, health...
Reuters - Published

Three More Coronavirus Deaths in Washington State, Site of Nursing Facility Outbreak

A county leader in the Seattle area signed an emergency declaration and said it was in the process of...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wienerdawgy

Yam @MadgeSmurtz 6 people dead in Washington from community spread. This virus is extremely contagious https://t.co/3x8sCTjyae 12 seconds ago

byEricMJohnson

Eric M. Johnson Coronavirus deaths rise to six in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing https://t.co/LHyxTylDvr 2 minutes ago

estimariam1

YEE 🇪🇷ኤርትራና YEE 🇺🇸 ሃገርና Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for the Seattle and King County Public Health agency, announced the increase in fat… https://t.co/RJznfatACb 5 minutes ago

preueth

Pacific Sanctum✨ Trumperica really messes up that one . Trump thinks unexpectedly logically : gun deaths are far more, so why bother… https://t.co/A9Pfn62OtL 6 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Coronavirus deaths rise to six in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing https://t.co/8GwVreunCl 9 minutes ago

Kristib43042441

Kristi B Coronavirus deaths rise to***in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing https://t.co/sp2avKRDx8 10 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UPDATE 6-Coronavirus deaths rise to 6 in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing https://t.co/xqV1hrDfCV 11 minutes ago

PreAnnoyed

Afternoonish Post- Just here for resistance 🌊✊☕ Coronavirus deaths rise to six in Seattle area as U.S. pushes for more testing https://t.co/07MKKPn8Ot 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise [Video]U.S. pushes for more tests as coronavirus deaths rise

Six people in the Seattle area have died of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

At Least Six U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed [Video]At Least Six U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed

At Least Six U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed

Credit: KADNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.