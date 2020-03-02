Global  

CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area [Video]Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Two people in Tampa Bay area test 'presumptively positive' for Coronavirus [Video]Two people in Tampa Bay area test 'presumptively positive' for Coronavirus

Two people in the Tampa Bay area test 'presumptively positive' for Coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/3ckrOcO

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published

