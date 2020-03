Niagara SPCA puppy featured on Amherst Just Pizza box gets adopted

WHEN ORDERING APIZZA, YOU EXPECT TORECEIVE IT IN A PLAINCARDBOARD BOXTHAT YOU THROWAWAY ONCE YOU'REFULL... RIGHT??WELL IN AMHERST...JUST PIZZA ISDELIVERING NOT ONLYPIZZA... BUT HOPEFOR SHELTER DOGS...7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA...TELLS USMORE..IT'S NOT YOURTYPICAL PIZZA BOX.NAT SOUNDKIMBERLY: PIZZABOXES ARE PRETTYPLAIN.

AND SO YOUADD A SHELTER DOG TOIT AND IT ADDS A LITTLEFUN TO IT.MARY: IT TAKES LIKENOTHING.

RIGHT?

ANDWHATEVER I CAN DOBECAUSE I'M REALLYTRYING TO HELPNIAGARA COUNTY SPCMARY ALLOW OWNSTHIS JUST PIZZALOCATION ONNIAGARA BOULEVARDIN AMHERST.

WITH 13RESCUE CATS OF HEROWN..

SHE DEFINITELYHAS A PASSION FORRESCUE ANIMALS.THAT'S WHY THENIAGARA S-P-C-A HASA SPECIAL PLACE INHER HEART.MARY: IF I HAD THETIME I WOULD BE ATONE OF THESE PLACESEVERY DAY.SO WITH THE HELP OF- KIMBERLY LARUSSA -FROM THE SPCA..MARY FOUND ACREATIVE WAY TOHELP .KIM: I REACHED OUT TOMARY ALLOY OF JUSTPIZZA AND I SAID YOUKNOW WE WOULD LIKETO ADVERTISE OURSHELTER DOGS ONYOUR PIZZA BOXESAND SHE IMMEDIATELYSAID YES.MARY: I COULDN'TWAIT.

I NEVEREXPECTED IT TO DOTHIS... NEVER.MARY STARTEDPUTTING THE FLYERSON BOXES FRIDAY...AND AS A RESULT..

HASBEEN OVERWHELMEDWITH THOUSANDS OFSHARES ANDMESSAGE ON SOCIALMEDIA.MARY: EVERYTHINGTHAT I READ ON MYPHONE RIGHT NOW, IJUST CRY.

IT'S JUSTUNBELIEVABLE.STAND UP: THEY'REHOPING ONE OF THESEFLYERS END UP BEINGTHE REASON A LUCKYDOG FINDS THEIRFOREVER HOME... ANDIT COULD BE THEEXACT REASON WHYLARRY HERE HASFOUND HIS FOREVERFAMILY.

HE'LL BEHEADED HOME THISWEEK.KIMBERLY: IT VERYWELL COULD.

BECAUSEPEOPLE ARE SHARINGTHESE FLYERS ALLOVER SOCIAL MEDIA.SO PERHAPS SOMEONESAW IT AND ADOPTEDLARRY.THAT'S THE GOAL - TOHAVE MORE PUP'SHEAD HOME, LIKELARRY.MARY: WE'RE JUSTGOING TO KEEP ONDOING IT TILL THEY'REALL ADOPTEDKIMBERLY: I JUST HOPETHAT YOU KNOWMAYBE ONE DAY WECAN WALK INTO THESHELTER AND HAVE ALLTHE CAGES CLEARED.THAT IS WHAT I HOPECOMES OUT OF THIS.BOTH MARY ANDKIMBERLY SAY THEYHOPE AS YOU ENJOY APIECE OF PIZZA,THESE PUPS STEAL APIECE OF YOURHEART.

IN THE TOWNOF NIAGARA, OLIVIAPROIA, 7EWN.