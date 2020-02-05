FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp said he would name a more senior side for Liverpool's FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

The Kop Council Brand new video over on our YouTube channel with our Match Preview for Liverpool's 5th round FA Cup match against C… https://t.co/vAKmUX4Yey 2 hours ago

Connor Niblett RT @TheKopCouncil : Brand new video over on our YouTube channel with our Match Preview for Liverpool's 5th round FA Cup match against Chelse… 2 hours ago

LFC News Jürgen Klopp on Reds' reaction: 'Of course these boys want to strike back' https://t.co/WJ2rKjAtrW #Liverpool #PremierLeague #YNWA 39 minutes ago