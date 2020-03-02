Global  

WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The CDC has confirmed Florida's first two cases of coronavirus in the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the COVID-19 cases during a news conference Monday afternoon at the Florida Department of Health office in Miami.
