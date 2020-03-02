Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

James Lipton, the longtime former host of "Inside The Actor's Studio" has died at his Manhattan home at the age of 93.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

"Inside the Actors Studio" host and veteran TV writer James Lipton has died ... TMZ has learned....
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comExtraSeattle TimesCTV NewsE! OnlineReutersJust JaredTIMEUSATODAY.comJerusalem Post


BREAKING: James Lipton Dead at Age 93

BREAKING: James Lipton Dead at Age 93*James Lipton*, Dean Emeritus of the Pace University Actors Studio Drama School and longtime host of...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ella_bella47

Ella Edwards 😔 James Lipton, longtime host of Inside the Actors Studio, has died at age 93 https://t.co/VKiQQJjn6g 9 seconds ago

benosolo

lo ✨ RT @nytimes: James Lipton, who plumbed the dramatic arts during his 23-season run as host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died on Monday at… 10 seconds ago

therealm0mster

Cheryl ✌🏼🌎🌏🌍 😢 James Lipton was an excellent host I loved Inside the Actors Studio because of him. https://t.co/TtYfDJ8yZY 12 seconds ago

Malim80

Chillin💈 RT @TMZ: 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 https://t.co/ed1h97IA4E 32 seconds ago

diar_morina

Diar Morina RT @Variety: James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' host, dies at 93 https://t.co/u83PqeQdF0 55 seconds ago

Nodinsnest

[email protected] RT @NewsHour: James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died at 93, his wife said. https://t.co/K93SBkXhTx (@NewsHourA… 1 minute ago

ritapita63

ritapita RT @cnnbrk: James Lipton, the creator and longtime host of "Inside the Actors Studio," has died, according to a statement from Ovation TV.… 1 minute ago

billybjl

bill howieson RT @piersmorgan: RIP James Lipton, 93, host of "Inside The Actors Studio." Interviewed all the greats, and did so with such skill , intelli… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: James Lipton Dies At 93 [Video]Trending Now: James Lipton Dies At 93

Lipton was the creator and host of the hit series "Inside the Actors Studio."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 [Video]James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter. Ovation TV, Twitter In addition to hosting 'Inside the Actors..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.