Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared a health emergency for his city.

This is in a bid to address those in a federal coronavirus quarantine at a nearby air force base.

The declaration would force the base to remain locked down until more testing is done.

Nirenberg said his decision came after a woman was released from quarantine by federal officials on Saturday.

Reuters reports that she tested positive for coronavirus after she was free.