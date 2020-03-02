Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some Democratic Voters Reconsidering Decision Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Some Democratic Voters Reconsidering Decision Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Some Democratic Voters Reconsidering Decision Ahead Of Super TuesdayPolls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Coronavirus Outbreak, 2020 Campaign, Israel Election

U.S. health officials ramp up the ability to test for coronavirus. The Democratic presidential race...
NPR - Published

Coronavirus And Super Tuesday Voting: It's Touchy

With concern growing about the spread of the coronavirus, officials in a number of Super Tuesday...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Tuesday: States To Watch [Video]Super Tuesday: States To Watch

Fourteen states will be voting on Super Tuesday. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller has a preview.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:23Published

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out

Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign hours before an event in Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.