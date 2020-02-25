Global  

More Than 30 States Weighing Legislation Tied To Daylight Saving Time

More Than 30 States Weighing Legislation Tied To Daylight Saving TimeDaylight Saving Time may soon become a thing of the past.
More Than 30 States Weighing Legislation Tied To Daylight Saving Time

NANCY CHEN, CBS NEWS,LEESBURG, VIRGINIA.HOW ABOUT THAT.GOOD FOR HER.YES.DAYLIGHT SAVINGS MAY BE ATHING OF THE PAST.MORE THAN 30 STATES AREWEIGHING LEGAL SAYS, TIED TOTHE SEMI ANNUAL CLOCK CHANGESLEGISLATION.IT SOUNDS LIKE SOMETHINGDIDN'T SOUND RIGHT.LAST WEEK THEY AGREED TO ENDTHE PRACTICE.MANY AMERICANS AGREED TO THATSENTIMENT ACCORD TO GO I LATE2019 POLL.ONLY 28 PERCENT WANT TO KEEPCHANGING THE CLOCKS BACK ANDFOR THE.WHAT DO YOU THINK.I DON'T KNOW.




DebHawn

Deb Hawn RT @whnt: More than thirty states are weighing legislation tied to the semi-annual clock changing process for daylight saving time.​ https:… 3 hours ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 More than thirty states are weighing legislation tied to the semi-annual clock changing process for daylight saving… https://t.co/FtgAZTAyEJ 4 hours ago

BetterKC

Better Kansas City RT @KCTV5: POLL: Is it time to get rid of #DaylightSavingTime? More than 30 states are weighing legislation tied to the semi-annual clock c… 7 hours ago

KCTV5

KCTV5 News POLL: Is it time to get rid of #DaylightSavingTime? More than 30 states are weighing legislation tied to the semi-a… https://t.co/HKXAY6QxUO 7 hours ago

State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time [Video]State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

On Tuesday, state lawmakers discussed getting rid of the one-hour flip we do twice a year when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends, Ali Lucia reports (1:00). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:00Published

