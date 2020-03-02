Women's History Month: 4 New York Icons Added To City Hall Portrait Gallery

Global  

There's Pura Belpré, the City's first Puerto Rican librarian; Chien-Shiung Wu, a math and physics scholar at Columbia University; Elizabeth Jennings Graham, an African American civil rights activist; and Edie Windsor, a prominent LGBTQ activist.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
