What's My Name Muhammad Ali Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Experience the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century's most iconic figures, Muhammad Ali, in this riveting two-part documentary from HBO Sports ®.

Presented through archival footage and recordings of his own voice, the film explores Ali's challenges, confrontations, comebacks and triumphs both in and out of the ring.
