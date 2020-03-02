Global  

Blue Story movie

Blue Story movie

Blue Story movie

Blue Story movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Their bond made them brothers.

The streets made them enemies.

From breakout director Rapman, watch the NEW Blue Story trailer - Arriving in select U.S. theatres March 20.

Plot synopsis: Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham, but live in neighboring London boroughs.

When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Grab Your Exclusive BLUE STORY NY + LA Movie Screening Passes Right Now

Grab Your Exclusive BLUE STORY NY + LA Movie Screening Passes Right NowThe popularity of gripping British TV shows like rap star Drake‘s “Top Boy” on Netflix and this...
SOHH - Published


