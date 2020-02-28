Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Day 3 In Trial Of Women Accused In Killing MS-13 Opponent Evelyn Rodriguez

Day 3 In Trial Of Women Accused In Killing MS-13 Opponent Evelyn Rodriguez

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Day 3 In Trial Of Women Accused In Killing MS-13 Opponent Evelyn Rodriguez

Day 3 In Trial Of Women Accused In Killing MS-13 Opponent Evelyn Rodriguez

The court saw intense moments as the victim's spouse took the stand, reports CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

keithlalexander

Keith L. Alexander Six women testify of alleged sexual harrassment by former PBS talk show host ⁦@tavissmiley⁩ after 2-week trial pitt… https://t.co/RLzTH4jhn8 1 hour ago

AndrewCooperPHD

Andrew Cooper Rest in peace to all the women in 1692 that were killed falsely accused of being Witches. Rest in peace to the woma… https://t.co/trbViY2dsC 16 hours ago

DollyKostka

Dolly ❤️ RT @Just_Cat1: Trial date March 20th for #Inverness busker #KimAvis aka #KimGordon (55) Avis faces 25 charges & is accused of raping 3 wom… 1 day ago

LiamGeoghan

Liam Geoghan Tiffany Harris, a Brooklyn woman accused of going on a five-day assault spree targeting Jewish women, was released… https://t.co/KCRD2OOWvY 1 day ago

Just_Cat1

💜 Cat 💜 Trial date March 20th for #Inverness busker #KimAvis aka #KimGordon (55) Avis faces 25 charges & is accused of rap… https://t.co/KTYGkWVCHo 1 day ago

jasminerennne

Jasmine This boy lost his job, his freedom and his reputation and all people can do is laugh about it. A white women accuse… https://t.co/vsaUQh9WiS 1 day ago

ghostapple_ari

Ariel⁷ @SmugGoku @catralutherking One, he was never accused of rape, he was accused of flirting with a White woman and the… https://t.co/aZmqXt5uJe 2 days ago

cunning_chops

Stewart How long until the former Nationalist First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, goes on trial after being accused o… https://t.co/udUjlwI7lI 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial [Video]Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial

Friday was day two of an emotionally charged murder trial on Long Island. Jurors viewed the unsettling video of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez being run over; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published

Trial Begins In Death Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez [Video]Trial Begins In Death Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez

An emotionally charged and legally complicated trial began Thursday in the death of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez. She was killed during a confrontation at a sidewalk memorial for her daughter,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.