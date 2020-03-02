Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Danny Glover, Gus Newport to Campaign in Tulsa For Bernie Sanders

Actor Danny Glover, Gus Newport to Campaign in Tulsa For Bernie Sanders

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Actor Danny Glover, Gus Newport to Campaign in Tulsa For Bernie SandersActor Danny Glover, Gus Newport to Campaign in Tulsa For Bernie Sanders
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 Actor @mrdannyglover will be in #Tulsa on Monday to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.… https://t.co/tNVnhhLgpf 4 hours ago

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 RT @carolinebTV: Actor Danny Glover stopped in St. George, SC this morning on behalf of @SenSanders. He and Mayor Gus Newport held meet and… 4 days ago

carolinebTV

Caroline Balchunas Actor Danny Glover stopped in St. George, SC this morning on behalf of @SenSanders. He and Mayor Gus Newport held m… https://t.co/EbKmQipBFV 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Minnesota On Monday Evening [Video]Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Minnesota On Monday Evening

Bernie’s campaign says it has major momentum in Minnesota, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:09). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:09Published

Trump: 'They Are Staging A Coup Against Bernie' Sanders [Video]Trump: 'They Are Staging A Coup Against Bernie' Sanders

President Trump tweeted about Bernie Sanders.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.