Actor Danny Glover, Gus Newport to Campaign in Tulsa For Bernie Sanders



Tweets about this Tulsa's Channel 8 Actor @mrdannyglover will be in #Tulsa on Monday to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.… https://t.co/tNVnhhLgpf 4 hours ago ABC News 4 RT @carolinebTV: Actor Danny Glover stopped in St. George, SC this morning on behalf of @SenSanders. He and Mayor Gus Newport held meet and… 4 days ago Caroline Balchunas Actor Danny Glover stopped in St. George, SC this morning on behalf of @SenSanders. He and Mayor Gus Newport held m… https://t.co/EbKmQipBFV 4 days ago