Greater Lafayette movie theater employees left wondering what's next

Future of goodrich quality theaters isn't too clear after the company filed for bankruptcy.

G-q-t owns dozens of theaters across the midwest including all three in greater lafayette.

News 18's micah upshaw talked to one former employee today.

She tells us what's on their mind.

Alli: as the public is finding out about this, the employees are finding out about this so it's an especially stressful time for them.

Micah: greater lafayette goodrich quality theater employees are left wondering what's next.

The michigan-based company has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after falling nearly 33- million dollars in debt.

Former employee alli chaney worked as a theater manager and a member of the corporate marketing team.

But many of her close friends are still employees.

Alli: i've met so many of my best-friends there, i met my significant other, the person that i'm going to marry someday i met working at these theaters and at this company and i'm just worried for all these people that i just love dearly.

Micah: g-q-t plans to keep its theaters open.

Filing for a chapter 11 will allow the chain to restructure its debts.

Chaney explains what could happen in a worse case scenario.

Alli: my history of working with the theaters and knowing them, the one kind of at risk probably looks like lafayette 7.there is a potential, we don't know yet, they don't know but a potential that maybe theaters will get sold off and another company will come into town.

Micah: g-q-t owes disney a portion of money and this worries chaney.

Alli: disney they own everything basically at this point, if they're putting out a lot of movies and the company owes money to disney then disney could cut off the whole chain and say hey you can't show our movies until you pay us money, well they can't make money if they're not showing these disney movies.

Micah: chaney's says her and her friends are deciding to stay positive.

Alli: we need to support the people that are there and who are worried about their jobs and their careers but still kind of be calm and realize it's a long process and there's a lot to it so not panic just yet.

Micah: in greater lafayette, micah upshaw, news 18.

We reached out to the company's headquarters in michigan, but our calls for comment weren't returned.

A