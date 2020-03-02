4:30 p.m. - Hospital in Pickens County, Alabama, to close

Soon have a longer drive to get to the hospital.

Wtvas amanda haley joins us live in carrollton with more on the pickens county health care authority announcement the hospital doors will soon close.

The doors here at the pickens county medical center are now open...but on friday..march 6th..they will be closed for good.

The pickens county health care authority announced the shutdown this morning.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the finances are no longer sustainable due to a lack of patients, reduced federal funding, and a large number of uninsured patients.

Residents in the area say the shut down will cause major issues.

According to the medical centers website, there are about 200 people employeed by the hospital, making it one of the counties largest employers.

Those people are now out of their job.

Nd residents, will be loosing their closest option for healthcare.

John morris lives in reform and says that after many years of counting on the hospital for health issues...he and his neighbors are worried about how this will impact them in case of an emergency.

"they dont like it because it is going to put them in a big inconvenience.

They'll have to drive 30 miles either way to get to a hospital instead of being able to come right here."

Pickens county has a population of over 20 thousand people....and sits right between tuscaloosa and columbus... starting friday, the nearest hospitals are 30 minutes away.

Coming up tonight at six, i will have more on todays announcement, including interviews from some employees now looking for a new place to work..

Amanda haley in pickens county, wtva 9 news.

