

Tweets about this Mandy Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen https://t.co/QBa441GD1K via @YouTube🎧🎧🎧ok🎧ok 6 seconds ago Al Lockhart-Morley Not going to sing God Save the Queen when I wash my hands. I'll take my cue from @eddieizzard "God attack the Que… https://t.co/6HPZB028bZ 11 seconds ago Charkes Starling DemocracyIllusion Who saw wash your hands to god save queen coming! #creepingnationalism #ToryBritain 13 seconds ago OghamTheBold Economics illiterate - Priti 'Violent' Patel - suggests the death penalty 4 not washing hands 2 God Save the Queen of London #Judgement 13 seconds ago C.E.T🔱🔱🔱Titan RT @fashionpoliceAF: Titans 🔱 I paid a visit to the Corona Virus quarantine center today in Yaba. They said the cure of the virus is insid… 27 seconds ago Mark Fell 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🧸👬 Felt very superior this morning when I washed my hands and sang BOTH verses to God Save The Queen. Repeating one ve… https://t.co/7E0xqvs52p 35 seconds ago ðave RT @MadMentalTim: Wash your hands for as long as it takes to sing God Save The Queen ? I’d rather get the Coronavirus 38 seconds ago Malchick @GaelicRoadSign You should sing God save the Queen by the***pistols, that'll cure your herpes.Nice tattoo by the… https://t.co/0ymexChA81 38 seconds ago