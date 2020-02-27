Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hand sanitizer prices skyrocketing

Hand sanitizer prices skyrocketing

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Hand sanitizer prices skyrocketingHand sanitizer prices skyrocketing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanitizer being sold online for $268 a bottle as Coronavirus panic spreads

As fear spreads over the novel coronavirus, some consumers are stockpiling hand sanitizer, leading to...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

danielwilly60

Daniel Wills @Omojuwa Hand sanitizer can be used inside a commercial bus to mention few and soap with water cannot be carried al… https://t.co/A1AwDWkkR4 1 day ago

AbbA_A_Atiku

🐱 Pack of face masks of 3 hundred and fifty naira is now 5 thousand naira,prices of hand sanitizer too is skyrocketin… https://t.co/vwXeUv60GL 3 days ago

boomottawa

boom 99.7 RT @gonzo_jon: Hand sanitizer selling out in locations across N.America and prices are skyrocketing. In some cases, more than 10-fold. Sa… 4 days ago

gonzo_jon

Jon Mark Hand sanitizer selling out in locations across N.America and prices are skyrocketing. In some cases, more than 10-… https://t.co/qvQGc6gajR 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.