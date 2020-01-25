|
Up the Sandbox Movie (1972) Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller
|
Up the Sandbox Movie Trailer (1972) Plot synopsis: A bored housewife takes refuge in a fantasy world.
Director: Irvin Kershner
Writers: Paul Zindel, Anne Richardson Roiphe
Stars: Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller
