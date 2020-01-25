Global  

Up the Sandbox Movie (1972) Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Up the Sandbox Movie (1972) Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller

Up the Sandbox Movie (1972) Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller

Up the Sandbox Movie Trailer (1972) Plot synopsis: A bored housewife takes refuge in a fantasy world.

Director: Irvin Kershner Writers: Paul Zindel, Anne Richardson Roiphe Stars: Barbra Streisand, David Selby, Ariane Heller
