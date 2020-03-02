Incredible Mr Limpet Movie (1964)

Incredible Mr Limpet Movie Trailer HD (1964) Plot synopsis: Mild-mannered Henry Limpet (Don Knotts) longs to serve his country during World War II, but he can't pass the Navy's admissions physical.

Classified as 4-F -- too small and too weak to be a soldier - Henry takes a trip to Coney Island, where a magical wish changes him from a little fish in a big pond into, well, a fish!

With a fin up on the enemy, Henry uses his new aquatic abilities to lead the Navy into battle as its ultimate secret weapon!

Mixing live-action storytelling with Warner Bros.

Timeless animation, this action-packed film has been digitally remastered for a viewing experience so crisp you can smell the sea air!

Join Henry as he goes from sink to swim in this tale of victory that celebrates the hero in all of us!

Directors: Arthur Lubin, Gerry Chiniquy, Robert McKimson Writers: Jameson Brewer, John C.

Rose, Joe DiMona Stars: Don Knotts, Carole Cook, Jack Weston Genre: Animation, Comedy