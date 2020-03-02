Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Incredible Mr Limpet Movie (1964)

Incredible Mr Limpet Movie (1964)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:44s - Published < > Embed
Incredible Mr Limpet Movie (1964)

Incredible Mr Limpet Movie (1964)

Incredible Mr Limpet Movie Trailer HD (1964) Plot synopsis: Mild-mannered Henry Limpet (Don Knotts) longs to serve his country during World War II, but he can't pass the Navy's admissions physical.

Classified as 4-F -- too small and too weak to be a soldier - Henry takes a trip to Coney Island, where a magical wish changes him from a little fish in a big pond into, well, a fish!

With a fin up on the enemy, Henry uses his new aquatic abilities to lead the Navy into battle as its ultimate secret weapon!

Mixing live-action storytelling with Warner Bros.

Timeless animation, this action-packed film has been digitally remastered for a viewing experience so crisp you can smell the sea air!

Join Henry as he goes from sink to swim in this tale of victory that celebrates the hero in all of us!

Directors: Arthur Lubin, Gerry Chiniquy, Robert McKimson Writers: Jameson Brewer, John C.

Rose, Joe DiMona Stars: Don Knotts, Carole Cook, Jack Weston Genre: Animation, Comedy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.