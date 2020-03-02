Beau Brummell Film (1954) 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:13s - Published Beau Brummell Film (1954) Beau Brummell Film Opening - Clip Plot synopsis: In 1796, Captain George Bryan "Beau" Brummell (Stewart Granger) of the 10th Royal Hussars Regiment offends the Prince of Wales (Sir Peter Ustinov) with his straightforward outspokenness and gets fired from the Army but is chosen as the Prince's personal advisor. Director: Curtis Bernhardt Writers: Karl Tunberg, Clyde Fitch Stars: Stewart Granger, Elizabeth Taylor, Peter Ustinov 0

