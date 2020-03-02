Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beau Brummell Film (1954)

Beau Brummell Film (1954)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Beau Brummell Film (1954)

Beau Brummell Film (1954)

Beau Brummell Film Opening - Clip Plot synopsis: In 1796, Captain George Bryan "Beau" Brummell (Stewart Granger) of the 10th Royal Hussars Regiment offends the Prince of Wales (Sir Peter Ustinov) with his straightforward outspokenness and gets fired from the Army but is chosen as the Prince's personal advisor.

Director: Curtis Bernhardt Writers: Karl Tunberg, Clyde Fitch Stars: Stewart Granger, Elizabeth Taylor, Peter Ustinov
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.