Female inmate dies in Jackson Hospital

Female inmate dies in Jackson Hospital

Female inmate dies in Jackson Hospital

A female inmate serving a life sentence in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died at a Jackson Hospital today.
Female inmate dies in Jackson Hospital

33- a female inmate serving a life- sentence in the central - mississippi correctional- facility died at a jackson- hospital- today.- the department of corrections - reported 68-year-old patricia - white died at the baptist - medical center.

- she was sentenced to life in- prison after being- convicted of murder in 19-98 in- pontotoc county.- the corrections department says- foul play is not suspected, but- an autopsy will be done to- determine her cause of death.

- the justice department is - investigating violence and- poor living conditions at - mississippi prisons.- this inmate has become the 22nd- inmate in just over two months- to die in recent months.- some deaths have been attribute- to violent- outbursts and gang-related- activities, while others have - been- ruled




