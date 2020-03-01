Scholar Athlete of the Week: Will Stewart, South Spencer

Grew up around the wrestling mats.

His father..

Ike..

Was his very first coach..

And since the age of four..

Stewart had a knack when it came to tak?

Downs on the mats.

His training got him to the state's biggest stage..

And his extra work in school and around the community has the senior rebel being named our latest scholar athlete of the week.

A three sport athlete who has made it to state twice in wrestling..

Will stewart gives it his best..

No matter the circumstance.

It's just the kind of mentality i have, it's just the mentality that, i'm going to go and do something and i'm going to succeed at, i want to to whatever i can to succeed because that's just how i was raised from my parents and grandparents going forward.

Wrestling is a sport where it's your not hiding behind shoulder pads or a helmet, there's no hat on it's just you out there, and you have to give everything you have and, he does that and, he's just worked really hard to make sure he is in the shape he needed to be to accomplish his goals.

When he's not throwing front headlocks..

Or maintain his majestic mullet..

Stewart can be found hitting the books..

The senior ranked in the top 15% of his class.

School comes first no matter what, so being in sports kind of helps me make sure that i'm always on top of my grades.

Wrestling is all about work really, it's the main factor in an athlete's success in that sport and i think will has taken a lot of that into the class room with him and he's in a good place there though plenty of time is spent in the classroom and on the mats as a youth wrestling coach..

Stewart still spreads himself thin as he is involved in 9 different clubs and activities.

I definitely thing in the class room, in the wrestling room, he has equipped himself with some skills and perseverance to help him succeed.

The sky is the limit for anyone that is a well rounded, hard worker.

He's grounded and centered but, he sets a goal and works to achieve it no matter what that goal is in life.

He understands what it takes to do that and i think he'll have a lot of success in life because of that.

Will stewart..

Your latest subway scholar athlete