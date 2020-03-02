Global  

Investigation underway after Bibb County deputy shoots man in Macon

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into why the deputy shot a man in Macon.
Us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

And i'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 6: we are learning more about a deputy-involved shooting in downtown macon that sent one man to the hospital.

The g-b-i says, 29-year-old benjamin bevins is in stable condition tonight.

The shooting happened just before two sunday morning on m-l-k near cherry street.

According to the g-b-i, bevins fired shots into the air while chasing another man.

A deputy outside "late night" night club, ordered bevins to drop his weapon.

Bevins was shot and later captured in an alley.

Sherfiff david davis says... the deputy was wearing a body camera.

And they're reviewing the footage.

We're not sure if the entire incident was covered because you have to think he is doing his job typically unless they are engaged with a civilian or their answering a call the body cameras are typically not engage but you have something that happens like right now the thing on his mind right then it's a stop at threat sheriff davis says... deputy jeremiah moneypenny was not




