BTS Scores No. 1 (Again) in Australia, Oprah's Fall Onstage & More | Billboard News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:44s - Published BTS Scores No. 1 (Again) in Australia, Oprah's Fall Onstage & More | Billboard News BTS stuns with their 4th No. 1 album, Oprah falls onstage and Jennifer Lopez opens up about her Oscars snub. These are the top stories in music for Monday, March 2nd.